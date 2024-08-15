Plaintiff in Taxotere Hair Loss Case Appealing Dismissal to 11th Cir.

DOTHAN, Ala. — The plaintiff in a Taxotere (docetaxel) permanent hair loss case is appealing an Alabama federal judge’s dismissal of her case as untimely.

The plaintiff filed her notice of appeal with the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on July 17.

In a July 9 order, Chief Judge Emily C. Marks of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama found the claims are barred by the statute of limitations and that the plaintiff cannot now plead fraudulent concealment because she failed to properly do so in her original complaint.

Cynthia Sullen filed a short form …