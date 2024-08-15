Mass. Class Action Targeting ‘Rapid Release’ Acetaminophen Dismissed
August 15, 2024
BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has dismissed a putative class action alleging that Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.’s “rapid release” Tylenol acetaminophen gelcaps did not work faster than lower-priced acetaminophen products, ruling that the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act preempts the claims.
On July 31, Judge Allison D. Burroughs of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts explained that the plaintiff impermissibly sought to change the gelcaps’ FDA-approved labeling requirement, which doomed her claims.
Rhonda Musikar-Rosner alleged that J&J’s over-the-counter Tylenol Extra Strength Rapid Release Gels do not work faster than other, lower-priced acetaminophen products. She cited …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference
September 25, 2024 - Nashville, TN
Hutton Hotel in Lyric Ballroom C