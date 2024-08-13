Ala. Court Tosses Benzene Sunscreen Case After Finding Plaintiff’s Expert Destroyed Evidence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –– An Alabama federal court has dismissed a benzene sunscreen exposure lawsuit, concluding that the plaintiff had no reliable expert testimony on which to base his claims given that the court’s other ruling excluded testing results.

In the Aug. 7 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama wrote that with the exclusion of the “spoliative test results, there is no record evidence that Plaintiff was exposed to any benzene from Defendants’ products.”

Plaintiff Conrad De Los Santos filed the underlying action, contending that he developed health problems as a result of exposure to …