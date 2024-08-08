Hip Implant Manufacturer Awarded Summary Judgment in Tenn. Federal Action

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee federal judge has awarded Medical Device Business Services Inc. summary judgment in a hip replacement action, finding that the femoral stem’s fracture was not contrary to reasonable consumer expectations because it was "within the scope of ordinary warnings and informed consent process."

In an Aug. 7 order, Judge Eli Richardson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee further found that the plaintiffs cannot establish that MDBS could not have eliminated any unsafe character of the device or that a user would be unaware of the danger.

Joseph Hill underwent a right …