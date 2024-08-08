DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Hip Implant Manufacturer Awarded Summary Judgment in Tenn. Federal Action


August 8, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee federal judge has awarded Medical Device Business Services Inc. summary judgment in a hip replacement action, finding that the femoral stem’s fracture was not contrary to reasonable consumer expectations because it was "within the scope of ordinary warnings and informed consent process."

In an Aug. 7 order, Judge Eli Richardson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee further found that the plaintiffs cannot establish that MDBS could not have eliminated any unsafe character of the device or that a user would be unaware of the danger.

Joseph Hill underwent a right …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

September 25, 2024 - Nashville, TN
Hutton Hotel

MORE DETAILS