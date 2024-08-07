N.C. Federal Taxotere Hair Loss Case Dismissed as Untimely

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina federal judge has dismissed a Taxotere hair loss case, accepting a magistrate judge’s finding that the claims are untimely because the plaintiff knew the chemotherapy drug was linked to her permanent alopecia, yet waited too long to file suit.

In an Aug. 6 order, Judge Max Cogburn Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina ruled that the claims do not fall under the relevant statute of repose’s “latent disease” exception because the plaintiff’s symptoms manifested 6 months following the completion of her chemotherapy regimen.

Deborah Ellis sued Sanofi …