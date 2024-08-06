Ill. Zantac Cancer Trial Ends in Verdict for GlaxoSmithKline
August 6, 2024
CHICAGO — GlaxoSmithKline has scored a verdict at the conclusion of an Illinois Zantac (ranitidine) cancer trial in which a woman alleged that the popular antacid she took for six years contained high levels of a potent carcinogen, N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), causing her to develop colorectal cancer.
The Cook County (Ill.) Circuit Court jury issued the verdict on Aug. 5, following a 14-day trial.
Carrie Joiner accused GlaxoSmithKline of failing to warn consumers of the risk and of cautioning retailers or customers to refrigerate Zantac, which would have kept it from converting into NDMA.
Joiner, whose trial began on July …
