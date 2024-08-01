Personal Jurisdiction Lacking in Consolidated Filshie Clip Action, Conn. Judge Rules

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Connecticut state judge has dismissed three corporate defendants from a consolidated action in which 103 plaintiffs alleged injuries from the Filshie Clip birth control device, noting that none of the plaintiffs is a Connecticut resident and the exercise long arm jurisdiction would be inappropriate.

In a July 19 order, Judge Pierson of the Connecticut Superior Court granted motions to dismiss filed by CooperSurgical Inc., Cooper Companies Inc. and Femcare Ltd.

Filshie Clips are silicone-lined titanium Class III medical devices that are attached to the fallopian tubes during a tubal ligation procedure. The devices exert continuous pressure …