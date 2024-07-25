Md. Federal Corin/Stryker Hip Implant Action Dismissed as Preempted for Now

BALTIMORE — A Maryland federal judge has dismissed a metal-on-metal hip replacement action filed against Corin USA and Stryker Howmedica, ruling that the claims, as pled, are preempted because they seek to impose state law requirements that are “different or in addition to” those imposed under federal law.

Thierry Chiapello underwent two hip replacement surgeries in 2011 and 2012 during which his surgeon, Dr. Michael Mont, implanted the Corin CHRS hip resurfacing system, which used a cobalt-chromium metal mix to “cap” the head surface and the acetabular surface of the hip joint.

Following the surgeries, Chiapello began developing low …