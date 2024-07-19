Claims Against Amazon Trimmed from Pa. Federal Contaminated Eyedrops Case

PHILADELPHIA – A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed claims for strict products liability and negligence against Amazon in a contaminated eyedrops case to the extent that they are based on the online retailer’s post-sale duty to recall.

In a July 18 order, Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania also dismissed the plaintiff’s negligent/reckless misrepresentation claim, explaining that Amazon was acting merely as the middleman between the plaintiff and the eyedrops’ manufacturer and had no duty of inspection or investigation into the product.

However, the judge denied Amazon’s motion to dismiss …