Claims in Dexcom Glucose Monitoring Device Case Dismissed as Preempted

LAKE CHARLES, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed as preempted a claim for design defect a in a lawsuit targeting Dexcom’s allegedly defective G6 glucose monitoring device, ruling that the plaintiff failed to allege that the manufacturer did not adhere to Food and Drug Administration regulations.

In a July 15 order, Judge James D. Cain Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana also ruled that the claim for failure to warn is preempted because the plaintiff did not identify “newly acquired information” that would have warranted a label change under the Changes Being …