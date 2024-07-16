Valsartan MDL Defendant ZHP Urges Reversal of Discovery Sanctions Order

CAMDEN, N.J. — Valsartan drugs MDL defendant Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (ZHP) is urging a New Jersey federal judge to reverse a special master’s order imposing sanctions for ZHP’s refusal to produce its CEO for a deposition, arguing that it “acted in good faith and with reasonable diligence” to secure his presence.

In a July 8 reply brief filed before Judge Renee M. Bumb of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, ZHP further contends that it produced documents that Hon. Thomas I. Vanaskie (Ret.) found remain outstanding, and that the sanctions he proposed are “excessive …