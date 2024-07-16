Zeltiq Aesthetics Denied Summary Judgment in N.Y. CoolSculpting Case

NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc.’s motion for summary judgment in a case in which a woman alleges she was burned by ice packs following a CoolSculpting procedure, ruling there are questions as to whether the company adequately warned healthcare providers about proper post-treatment care.

In a July 1 order, Judge Judith McMahon of the New York County Supreme Court found documents and witness testimony raised triable issues of fact.

Liana Silverstein underwent CoolSculpting, an aesthetic procedure that freezes fat cells, on April 19, 2017. Silverstein alleges she sustained second degree burns on …