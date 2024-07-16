N.J. CoolSculpting Injury Case Remanded to State Court for Lack of Diversity

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has sent a CoolSculpting injury case to state court, ruling that defendant AbbVie Inc. failed to show that the plaintiff fraudulently joined her nondiverse healthcare provider, whom she accuses of failing to warn her of the risks.

In a July 15 order, Judge Robert Kirsch of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey found the plaintiff generally alleged the elements for holding a medical provider strictly liable under a defective design theory.

Kimberly Fenton, a New Jersey resident, alleged she was an employee at Velocity Chiropractic when her superiors …