Pfizer Denied Summary Judgment on Warning Claims in N.Y. Chantix Injury Case
July 15, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Pfizer Inc. summary judgment in a Chantix (varenicline) injury case, ruling that the failure-to-warn claims are not preempted because the plaintiff pointed to “newly acquired evidence” that would have allowed a label change under the Changes Being Effected regulation.
In a July 9 order, Judge Nancy Bannon of the New York County Supreme Court also found there are questions of fact as to whether the plaintiff’s prescribing doctor was adequately warned of a link between the smoking cessation drug and involuntary movement disorders.
Vasiliki Vardouniotis alleges that her use of the …
