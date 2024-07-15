Pfizer Denied Summary Judgment on Warning Claims in N.Y. Chantix Injury Case

NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Pfizer Inc. summary judgment in a Chantix (varenicline) injury case, ruling that the failure-to-warn claims are not preempted because the plaintiff pointed to “newly acquired evidence” that would have allowed a label change under the Changes Being Effected regulation.

In a July 9 order, Judge Nancy Bannon of the New York County Supreme Court also found there are questions of fact as to whether the plaintiff’s prescribing doctor was adequately warned of a link between the smoking cessation drug and involuntary movement disorders.

Vasiliki Vardouniotis alleges that her use of the …