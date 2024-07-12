Smith & Nephew Awarded Summary Judgment in N.Y. Hip Replacement Action

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York federal judge has awarded Smith & Nephew Inc. summary judgment in a hip replacement action, ruling that the plaintiffs failed to present admissible expert testimony backing their claims that the device was defective and accompanied by inadequate warnings.

In a July 11 order, Judge Anne Nardacci of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York excluded the expert opinion of plaintiffs’ expert Drs. Rog Yuan, ruling that she is unqualified because she is not an orthopedic surgeon.

Chester Krom, who was considered morbidly obese at that time, underwent left hip …