Davol/Bard Hernia Mesh Cases Temporarily Stayed Pending Settlement Discussions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The judge overseeing the Davol Inc./C.R. Bard Inc. hernia mesh MDL has ordered a temporary stay of all cases transferred to the docket before the date of the order, adding that the stay will be lifted for cases where plaintiffs opt out of the master settlement agreement.

In the July 6 order, titled CMO No. 52, Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio explained that upon receiving an opt-out notice, defendants must file an individualized notice to lift the stay in that particular case.

“The court will not …