Ala. Federal Taxotere Hair Loss Case Dismissed as Time-Barred

DOTHAN, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has dismissed a Taxotere (docetaxel) permanent hair loss case, ruling that the plaintiff failed to plead her fraud claims with particularity and that she may not amend her complaint to do so because the proposed amendments had already been considered and rejected by the multidistrict litigation court.

In a July 1 order, Chief Judge Emily C. Marks of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama found the claims are barred by the statute of limitations and that the plaintiff cannot now plead fraudulent concealment because she failed to properly do …