11th Cir. Upholds $2.5 Million Verdict in Coloplast Pelvic Mesh Action

ATLANTA — The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has refused to disturb a $2.5 million plaintiff’s verdict in a pelvic mesh case, rejecting defendant Coloplast Corp.’s argument that the claims were time-barred under Florida law.

In a June 20 opinion, the appellate court found the evidence suggested that in the months after her implantation surgery, the plaintiff thought she was experiencing normal complications and could not have known of her cause of action before Sept. 18, 2010.

In December 2009, Dr. Robert Weaver implanted Virginia Redding with a Supris-Suprapubic Sling System and a Novasilk-Synthetic Flat Mesh to treat her …