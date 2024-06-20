DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Mo. Appellate Court Refuses to Disturb Defense Verdict in Bair Hugger Case


June 20, 2024


KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri appeals court has upheld a defense verdict and judgment in a Bair Hugger injury case, ruling that it could not determine whether the plaintiff was prejudiced by rulings limiting her cross-examination of 3M Co.’s expert witnesses because she failed to make offers of proof.

In a June 18 opinion, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, explained that by failing to make an offer of proof regarding the cross-examination that she was allegedly denied, the plaintiff failed to show how she was prejudiced by the rulings.

In November 2016, Katherine O’Haver underwent knee replacement …


