Plaintiffs Urge Valsartan MDL Judge to Uphold Discovery Sanctions Against ZHP

CAMDEN, N.J. — Plaintiffs in the Valsartan contaminated drugs MDL are urging a New Jersey federal judge to reject a defendant’s efforts to reverse a special master’s order imposing sanctions for failing to produce its CEO for a deposition, arguing that its failure to comply with multiple court orders warrants sanctions.

In a June 17 brief filed before Judge Renee M. Bumb of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, plaintiffs contend that Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (ZHP) “seeks to minimize gross discovery violations,” including its failure to produce its CEO, “who was proven to have …