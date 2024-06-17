Fla. Judge Dismisses Taxotere Hair Loss Case as Time-Barred

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has dismissed a Taxotere (docetaxel) permanent hair loss case, ruling that the claims are time-barred because the plaintiff was aware of her injury by December 2012 and with due diligence could have discovered that it was caused by the chemotherapy drug.

In a June 14 order, Judge Tom Barber of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida explained that “permanent hair loss is a sufficiently dramatic injury suggesting a product defect, and lack of hair regrowth two years after chemotherapy sufficiently stands out from the norm to start the statutory …