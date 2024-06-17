Bair Hugger Injury Case Remanded to Montana State Court
June 17, 2024
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota federal judge has remanded to Montana state court a lawsuit alleging injuries caused by a Bair Hugger Forced Air Warming Device, ruling that the plaintiff asserted viable claims against a non-diverse medical facility.
In a June 14 order, Judge Joan N. Ericksen of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota ruled that the state court should determine whether the medical facility is a “seller” under Montana law.
Rickey Barry originally filed the action in the Lewis and Clark County (Mont.) District Court against 3M and RCHP Billings-Missoula LLC. 3M removed the case to federal …
