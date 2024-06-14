Janssen Hit With $150 Million Verdict in HIV Drug Whistleblower Case

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal jury handed down a $150 million verdict against Janssen Products LP after finding that it violated the federal False Claims Act and 27 related state statutes by unlawfully promoting its HIV drugs Prezista and Intelence.

The verdict was issued following a trial presided over by Judge Zahid N. Quraishi of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Relators Jessica Penelow, a former Janssen employee, and Christine Brancaccio, a current Janssen employee, filed the whistleblower action in 2012, accusing Janssen of engaging in a kickback scheme and off-label promotion of …