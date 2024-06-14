Lawsuit Accusing Amgen of Selling Confidential Medical Information Proceeds in Calif.

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has allowed claims for invasion of privacy to proceed in a lawsuit accusing Amgen of selling patients’ confidential medical information to third parties, ruling that discovery is needed to determine whether the plaintiffs agreed to the drug maker’s privacy terms.

However, in the June 5 order, Judge Mark C. Scarsi of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California dismissed the remaining claims for violation of the state’s Electronic Communications Privacy Act, Invasion of Privacy Act and Comprehensive Computer Data and Fraud Act.

Plaintiffs Jane Doe and John Roe were …