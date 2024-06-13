High Court Strikes Down Challenge to Abortion Drug Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that certain pro-life organizations and doctors lack standing to challenge the Food and Drug Administration’s regulatory decisions regarding the abortion drug mifepristone, preserving full access to the drug.

In a June 13 opinion written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the unanimous court ruled that under Article III of the Constitution, plaintiffs’ desire to make mifepristone less available to the public does not establish standing to sue.

"The plaintiffs have sincere legal, moral, ideological, and policy objections to elective abortion and to FDA’s relaxed regulation of mifepristone," the opinion said. "But under Article …