Statute of Repose Defeats Taxotere Hair Loss Claims, Ore. Federal Judge Rules
June 12, 2024
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon federal judge has dismissed a Taxotere (docetaxel) permanent hair loss case filed against Sanofi-Aventis, ruling that the claims are time-barred because the plaintiff first used the drug in 2007 but did not file suit until 2017.
In a June 10 order, Judge Ann Aiken of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon explained that the expansive reach of ORS 30.900 encompasses all of the claims as a “product liability civil action” and subjects them to a single statute of ultimate repose, ORS 30.905.
Alisa Larsen alleged she experienced permanent alopecia after using …
