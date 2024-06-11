DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Taxotere Hair Loss Claims Time-Barred, Ore. Federal Judge Rules


June 11, 2024



PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon federal judge has dismissed a Taxotere (docetaxel) permanent hair loss case filed against Sanofi-Aventis, ruling that the claims are time-barred because the plaintiff first used the drug in 2009 but did not file suit until 2020.

In a June 10 order, Judge Ann Aiken of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon explained that the expansive reach of ORS 30.900 encompasses all of the claims as a “product liability civil action” and subjects them to a single statute of ultimate repose, ORS 30.905.

Lisa Sledge alleged she experienced permanent alopecia after using …


