Calif. Judge Refuses to Exclude Opinions of Plaintiffs’ Experts in DePuy Hip Case

SAN DIEGO — A California federal judge has denied Medical Device Business Services Inc.’s motion to exclude the opinions of two plaintiffs’ experts in a DePuy hip replacement action, ruling they are qualified to testify as to causation and the mechanics of the device’s hip joint and design.

In a June 5 order, Judge Jeffrey S. White of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California denied defendants’ motions as to the opinions of Drs. John H. Velyvis and Albert H. Bursetin.

Richard Canty alleges various injuries caused by a DePuy metal-on-metal hip implant he received in 2009. …