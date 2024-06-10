JPML Reassigns MDL Docket for Cases Involving GLP-1 RA Drugs

PHILADELPHIA — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation reassigned the MDL docket for lawsuits alleging injuries caused by glucagon-like peptide-1 receptors such as Ozempic and Mounjaro to Judge Karen S. Marston following the death of Judge Gene E.K. Pratter.

Judge Pratter, 75, of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, died on May 17 of chronic pulmonary disease at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The litigation involves semaglutide (marketed by Novo Nordisk as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus), liraglutide (marketed by Novo Nordisk as Saxenda), tirzepatide (marketed by Eli Lilly as …