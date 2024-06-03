Product Liability Claims Against EzriCare Survive in N.J. Contaminated Eyedrops Case

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has allowed claims for design and manufacturing defect to proceed against EzriCare in a lawsuit involving its recalled artificial tears product, ruling that the plaintiff sufficiently alleged the company failed to formulate the product with preservatives that would have prevented their contamination.

However, in a May 31 order, Judge Georgette Castner of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey dismissed the claims against Amazon without prejudice, finding “the allegations concerning Amazon’s relevant contacts with New Jersey are not sufficiently particular to justify jurisdictional discovery.

Ohio citizen Deborah Hartwell …