Claims Trimmed from Chantix Nitrosamine Contamination MDL

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has dismissed as preempted certain claims from an MDL for cases accusing Pfizer of misrepresenting to consumers that its smoking cessation drug Chantix was free of nitrosamines before recalling the smoking cessation drug after it was found to be contaminated with excess levels of N-nitroso-varenicline.

However, in a 92-page opinion issued May 28, Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York allowed the claims alleging violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practices to proceed, ruling plaintiffs have alleged violations of parallel state laws.

