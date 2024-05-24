Science Day in GLP-1 RA Drugs MDL Canceled Following Death of Judge Pratter

PHILADELPHIA — Following the death of Pennsylvania federal judge Gene E.K. Pratter, a Science Day scheduled for June 14 in the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor MDL has been canceled pending reassignment of the docket.

Judge Pratter, 75, of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, died on May 17 of chronic pulmonary disease at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

In an April scheduling order, Judge Pratter ordered that during the Science Day, the topics will be limited to a background on the diseases treated using GLP-1 RAs; a background on the …