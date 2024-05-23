Jury Reaches Defense Verdict for GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim in First Zantac Trial

CHICAGO — Illinois jurors have reached a defense verdict for GlaxoSmithKline and Boehringer Ingelheim at the conclusion of the first Zantac personal injury case to proceed to trial, rejecting claims that the plaintiff’s ingestion of the over-the-counter heartburn drug for nearly 20 years caused her to develop colon cancer.

The Illinois Circuit Court Cook County reached the defense verdict earlier today after a trial that began on May 2 with oral arguments. Hon. Daniel Trevino presided over the trial.

Plaintiff Angela Valadez, 89, alleges that over time, Zantac’s active ingredient, ranitidine, turns into a cancerous substance, N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). Valadez, who …