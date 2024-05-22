EzriCare Eyedrop Contamination Case Proceeds in Ky. Federal Court

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky federal judge has allowed a lawsuit to proceed in a case alleging injuries caused by EzriCare’s contaminated artificial tears drops, ruling that the plaintiff sufficiently alleged that they were in a defective condition and that the company failed to adequately warn of the contamination.

In a May 20 order, Judge David L. Bunning of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky noted the plaintiff presented evidence that EzriCare was aware of the pseudomonas aeruginosa bacterial outbreak in May 2022 but continued to sell the eyedrops until February 2023 when the Center for …