Judge Greenlights $5 Million in Attorneys’ Fees in Thyroid Drug Class Action

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia federal judge has approved a request for $5 million in fees by plaintiffs’ counsel who negotiated a $46.5 million settlement of a class action targeting Acella Pharmaceuticals’ defective thyroid drug, NP Thyroid.

In a May 16 order, Judge Richard W. Story of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia agreed with attorneys from The Block Firm LLC in Atlanta that the agreed fees and costs of 10.8 percent of the class benefit are reasonable.

“Given the level of complexity and risk, securing the recovery of cash payments for the economic damages of …