Plaintiffs’ Co-Lead Counsel, Committees Appointed in Ozempic MDL

PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases alleging injuries caused by glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists such as Ozempic and Mounjaro has appointed as co-lead counsel for plaintiffs Paul Pennock of Morgan & Morgan, Parvin Aminolroaya of Seeger Weiss, Sarah Ruane of Wagstaff & Cartmell, and Jonathan D. Orent of Motley Rice.

In a May 8 order, Judge Gene E.K. Pratter of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania also appointed to the plaintiffs’ executive committee Alexandra Walsh of Walsh Law, Bradly Honnold of Goza & Honnold, Sara Couch of Motley Rice, W. …