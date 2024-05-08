Ala. Federal Taxotere Hair Loss Case Dismissed as Untimely

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge dismissed a lawsuit in which a woman accused Sanofi-Aventis US LLC of failing to warn that its chemotherapy drug Taxotere can cause permanent hair loss, ruling that her claims are time-barred.

In a May 7 order, Chief Judge Emily C. Marks of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama ruled that the plaintiff should have drawn a connection between her hair loss and Taxotere by 2010, when, as the plaintiff alleges, “multiple journals and major news outlets had begun publishing reports and studies on the connection between Taxotere and Permanent …