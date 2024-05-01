Feeding Tube Maker Awarded Summary Judgment in Ore. Federal Action

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon federal judge has awarded summary judgment to the maker of a gastrostomy tube that allegedly caused a man’s death, ruling that the plaintiff failed to present reliable expert testimony supporting her claim that the device was defective.

In an April 29 order, Judge Adrienne Nelson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon adopted a magistrate judge’s finding that the plaintiff’s expert failed to use a reliable methodology in concluding that the feeding tube was defective and unreasonably dangerous.

The action was filed by the widow of Frank Glover who died of intra-abdominal …