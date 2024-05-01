DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Feeding Tube Maker Awarded Summary Judgment in Ore. Federal Action


May 1, 2024


PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon federal judge has awarded summary judgment to the maker of a gastrostomy tube that allegedly caused a man’s death, ruling that the plaintiff failed to present reliable expert testimony supporting her claim that the device was defective.

In an April 29 order, Judge Adrienne Nelson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon adopted a magistrate judge’s finding that the plaintiff’s expert failed to use a reliable methodology in concluding that the feeding tube was defective and unreasonably dangerous.

The action was filed by the widow of Frank Glover who died of intra-abdominal


