Science Day Scheduled for June in GLP-1 RA Drugs MDL

PHILADELPHIA — The judge overseeing the MDL for cases alleging injuries caused by glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro has scheduled a Science Day for June 14 and directed the parties to provide an objective overview of medical and scientific issues associated with the drugs and the injuries alleged by plaintiffs.

In an April 26 order, Judge Gene E.K. Pratter of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said the topics will be limited to a background on the diseases treated using GLP-1 RAs; a background on the drugs themselves, including how they …