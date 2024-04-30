Aurobindo, Hetero Reach Deals in Valsartan, Losartan Drugs MDL
April 30, 2024
CAMDEN, N.J. — Plaintiffs in the MDL involving allegedly contaminated valsartan- and losartan-containing drugs told a New Jersey federal judge that they have reached deals with Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Hetero Pharmaceuticals Ltd. that will resolve all personal injury, economic loss, and medical monitoring claims.
In an April 25 letter to Judge Renee Marie Bumb of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, plaintiffs said an agreement in principle was made with Aurobindo and the parties are preparing settlement papers.
In addition, they plan on moving Judge Bumb for preliminary approval of a class settlement of …
