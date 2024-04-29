High Court to Decide Whether Personal Injury Claims Can be Brought Under RICO
April 29, 2024
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court will determine whether civil personal injury claims can be brought under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act in a case in which a trucker lost his job for testing positive for THC after taking CBD products manufactured by three companies.
On April 29, the high court granted a petition for certiorari filed by defendants Medical Marijuana Inc. (MMI), Dixie Holdings LLC, and Red Dice Holdings LLC, which challenges a 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruling that the plaintiff could recover his lost earnings under the RICO Act.
Commercial truck driver Douglas …
