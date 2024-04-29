8th Cir. to Review Dismissal of DePuy Attune Knee Case

MINNEAPOLIS — The plaintiff in a DePuy Attune knee replacement case is appealing a Minnesota federal judge’s ruling that her expert Mari Truman used unreliable methodology in opinining that the device was defectively designed.

The notice of appeal was filed on April 27 in the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Plaintiff Julie Sprafka is challenging a March 26 order in which Judge Donovan Frank of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota dismissed her action with prejudice after ruling that without Truman’s testimony, her claims fail.

Judge Frank ruled that expert testimony is required under Minnesota …