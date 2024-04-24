DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Bellwether Cases Selected in Exactech Orthopedic Device MDL


April 24, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW YORK — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases involving Exactech orthopedic devices has selected three cases for bellwether trials and directed the parties to submit a consensus pick from the plaintiffs in the national preliminary pool by May 3.

In an April 19 order, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York said the parties’ submission “should include what factors make the proposed plaintiff representative such that they are an appropriate bellwether plaintiff.”

“If the parties are unable to agree on a joint choice for the final bellwether …


