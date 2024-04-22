Lawsuit Says DePuy’s Attune Knee Device Was Defectively Designed

TRENTON, N.J. — A California woman has sued DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson, alleging that her Attune knee replacement was defectively manufactured and began to fail just months after being implanted, requiring her to undergo revision surgery.

In an April 18 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, alleges defendants knew the Attune device was defective yet continued to market it as safe, resulting in failures and revision surgeries.

Plaintiff Estdevon Haislip underwent a left total knee replacement surgery on August 25, 2020. The device consisted of a fixed …