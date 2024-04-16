GLP-1RA Manufacturers Say MDL Plaintiffs Will Have Hard Time Proving Causation
April 16, 2024
PHILADELPHIA — Manufacturers of GLP-1RA diabetes drugs Ozempic, Mounjaro and Trulicity told a Pennsylvania federal judge that plaintiffs failed to cite any study showing that the medications significantly increase the risk of gastroparesis, ileus, and intestinal blockage.
In their April 15 response to plaintiffs’ position statement, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Pennsylvania, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly told the judge overseeing the MDL docket that plaintiffs’ references “illustrate the problems they will face proving causation.”
“For example, Plaintiffs cite the website for the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney …
