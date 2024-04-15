Plaintiff May Amend Complaint in Kan. Taxotere Case, Judge Rules
April 15, 2024
TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas federal judge has allowed the plaintiff in a Taxotere case to amend her complaint to allege that Sanofi-Aventis knew as early as 2006 that the chemotherapy drug could cause permanent hair loss but concealed that risk from patients and doctors.
In an April 12 order, Magistrate Judge Gwynne E. Birzer of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas found the plaintiff pleaded her proposed fraud allegations with sufficient particularity.
Carolyn Booth originally sued Sanofi-Aventis US LLC and Sanofi US Services Inc. directly in the In re: Taxotere (Docetaxel) Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. …
