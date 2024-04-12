Sanofi-Aventis Prevails in Ala. Taxotere Case on Timeliness Issue

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has found in favor of Sanofi-Aventis in a Taxotere case, ruling that the plaintiff’s claims are time-barred because she knew or should have known that the chemotherapy drug caused her permanent hair loss well before she filed suit in 2017.

In an April 11 order, Chief Judge Jeffrey U. Beaverstock of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama found the two-year statute of limitations for personal injury claims was not tolled by the discovery rule because there was publicly available information linking Taxotere to the plaintiff’s injury.

Angela Robinson alleged …