Sanofi Prevails in Colo. Federal Taxotere Hair Loss Case

BOULDER, Colo. — A Colorado federal judge has awarded Sanofi-Aventis summary judgment in a Taxotere (docetaxel) case, ruling the claims are time-barred because the plaintiff knew or should have known by 2009 that the chemotherapy drug caused her permanent hair loss.

In an April 9 order, Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado further found that amendment of the complaint would be futile because the plaintiff’s deposition testimony and the entire record demonstrate that her claims began to accrue by 2009 at the latest.

Colorado resident Gina McClaflin was administered Taxotere from …