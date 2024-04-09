Ohio Taxotere Plaintiff Denied Leave to Amend Complaint

CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge has refused to allow a plaintiff to amend her complaint in a Taxotere permanent hair loss case to revise the definition of “permanent chemotherapy induced alopecia” (PCIA), saying it would contravene a previous order from the multidistrict litigation court.

On March 28, Judge Pamela A. Barker of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio noted that the plaintiff sought to revise the definition of PICA “using the exact same language that the MDL plaintiffs unsuccessfully moved to use.”

Carolyn Antalocy, along with thousands of other plaintiffs, sued Sanofi US Services Inc. …