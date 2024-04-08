Plaintiffs Seek Appointment of Leadership in Ozempic MDL
April 8, 2024
PHILADELPHIA — Plaintiffs in the MDL for cases alleging injuries caused by glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) have filed an amended motion for appointment of leadership, arguing the “proposed co-lead counsel have already undertaken significant efforts to advance this litigation over the past seven months, and readily satisfy all potentially applicable criteria for appointment.”
Proposed co-lead counsel are Parvin Aminolroaya of Seeger Weiss, LLP, Sarah Ruane of Wagstaff & Cartmell LLP, Jonathan D. Orent of Motley Rice, LLC and Paul Pennock of Morgan & Morgan P.A. Proposed liaison counsel are Roberta Liebenbeg of Fine Kaplan & Black R.P.C. and Nina …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone
June 27, 2024 - Buffalo, NY
The Richardson Hotel Buffalo
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Video Game Addiction and the Latest Mass Tort Updates
May 29, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT
The Grand America Hotel